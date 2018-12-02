Those lucky enough to score a “Clean Sweep” during the 2017 ARRL November Sweepstakes by working all 83 ARRL/RAC sections is invited to commemorate that accomplishment by purchasing a 2017 November Sweepstakes “Clean Sweep” mug. Awards are based on claimed scores.

Keepsake mugs are $15 each, including postage and handling. In addition, participation pins are available to operators who made at least 100 Sweepstakes contacts. Pins include the year and mode and have become a popular SS tradition. Each is $8, including postage and handling. When you order pins, indicate CW or SSB or both. Pin eligibility is based on claimed scores.

Supplies are limited. Orders for mugs and pins must be received by February 16, 2018. Order mugs and pins separately! If you submitted your log electronically, accompany your check for payment with a paper copy of the first page of your Cabrillo log, and indicate how many mugs or pins you are ordering.

If you logged on paper, accompany your payment with a note at the top of your summary sheet, indicating how many mugs or pins you are ordering.

Send orders with check payable to ARRL SS Clean Sweep Mugs or ARRL Sweepstakes Pins (whichever applies) to ARRL Contest Branch, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111.

Mugs and pins will be shipped after all entries have been processed and logs verified, which should be sometime in April.