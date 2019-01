The 2019 Orlando Contest Dinner, sponsored by the Florida Contest Group (FCG) in conjunction with Orlando HamCation, will be held on February 8. A social hour gets under way at 5 PM, with a barbecue buffet to follow at 6:30 PM. Dinner speaker will be Andy Blank, N2NT, a CQ Contest Hall of Fame member and CQ World Wide 160 Meter Contest director. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the FCG website.