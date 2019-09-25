Orlando HamCation is accepting nominations for its Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award through November 1. This award goes to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution educating and advancing youth in Amateur Radio. The inaugural award in 2018 went to its namesake, Carole Perry, WB2MGP, in recognition of her work in teaching students about ham radio.

Submit nominations via email or on the Orlando HamCation website. Nominations may be mailed to Orlando HamCation, PO Box 574962, Orlando, FL 32857.

Downloadable nomination forms are available. For more information, contact the Awards Committee at awards@hamcation.com. The 74th Orlando HamCation will take place February 7 – 9.