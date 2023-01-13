Just a month ahead of its big event in Florida, Orlando HamCation® has announced the 2023 HamCation Award winners.



Ken Lyons, KN4MDJ (left), is a 2023 Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award winner. Photo courtesy of HamCation.



Ken Lyons, KN4MDJ, and Jim Storms, AB8YK, are the 2023 recipients of the Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award. The award is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to educating and advancing youth in amateur radio. It was first awarded at HamCation 2019 to its namesake, Carole Perry, WB2MGP, in honor of her work as an educator teaching students about ham radio.



Lyons is an ARRL Southeastern Division Assistant Director for Radio Scouting, and is the trustee of WB4SA, the Central Florida Council's Radio Scouting program, for activities and opportunities in both the Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs covered by Division 2. The program includes 30,000 scouts in nine counties. Lyons has been licensed since 2018 and now holds an Amateur Extra-class license. On receiving his award Lyons said, "I was not expecting the award but I'm honored to receive it."



Jim Storms, AB8YK, is a 2023 Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award winner. Photo courtesy of HamCation.



Storms is a co-founder and a current team leader for the Dave Kalter Memorial Youth DX Adventure. He co-founded the Youth DX Adventure in 2010 with Dave Kalter, KB8OCP, (SK). He has been licensed since 2007 and holds an Amateur Extra-class license. He is also an ARRL Member and General Chairman of 2023 Dayton Hamvention®.



John Bigley, N7UR, is the 2023 HamCation recipient of the Gordon West Ambassador of the Year Award. This is the first time the award has been presented. The award honors its namesake, Gordon West, WB6NOA, in honor of his contributions and inspirations to the amateur radio community.



John Bigley, N7UR, is the 2023 Gordon West Ambassador of the Year Award winner. Photo courtesy of HamCation.



Bigley is the ARRL Nevada Section Manager and was chosen as the 2014 ARRL Pacific Division Ham of the Year. He has been licensed since 2003 and holds an Amateur Extra-class license. Bigley's reaction to receiving the award was, "Surprised? Absolutely!"



Orlando HamCation has been sponsored by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club since 1946, and is held annually on the second weekend of February. HamCation has grown to become the second largest hamfest in the world. 2023 HamCation is February 10 - 12 and will host the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park in Orlando. Visit www.hamcation.com for more information.