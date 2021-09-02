The Orlando HamCation Special Edition online event and QSO Party will take place this weekend, February 13 – 14. The online event will include youth, technology, contesting, and vendor webinar tracks via Zoom.

ARRL will also present two webinars on Saturday, February 13. The ARRL Member Forum at 1 PM EST, will be moderated by ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB. Presenters include ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, and ARRL Director of Emergency Management Paul Gilbert, KE5ZW. Gilbert will also moderate an Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES®) presentation at 3 PM EST. The ARES presentation will include ARRL Northern Florida Section Emergency Coordinator Karl Martin, K4HBN, and Southern Florida SEC John Wells, W4CMH.

The HamCation QSO Party — a 12-hour on-air event, will also take place this weekend. Nine HamCation special event stations with 1 × 1 call signs will be on the air with combined suffixes spelling out HamCation (e.g., K4H, W4A, K4M, etc). Each contact will count as one point, and stations may be worked once on each band and mode. Scores will be posted on www.3830Scores.com — no logs are required. Plaques and certificates will be awarded.