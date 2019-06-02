Orlando HamCation® at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, February 8 – 10 is the 2019 ARRL Southeastern Division Convention. One of the largest annual Amateur Radio gatherings in the US, HamCation is hosted by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club. ARRL will have an expanded presence this year, featuring the ARRL Book Store.

HamCation is an opportunity to meet members of the all-volunteer ARRL Board and Field Organization. College radio clubs are invited to hang their school pennants in the ARRL exhibit area. The first 30 college undergraduates to visit the ARRL booth get a free reusable water bottle. And don’t miss the Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative (CARI) forum on Saturday at 3 PM, presented by ARRL volunteers, the Milluzzi brothers, Andy, KK4LWR, and Tony, KD8RTT.

Visit the ARRL Booth and Book Store and…

Join ARRL or extend your membership and get a free gift.

gift. Shop for new books, including 2019 editions of The ARRL Repeater Directory ® and The ARRL Handbook ; Magic Band Antennas by Bruce Walker, N3JO; Portable Operating by Stuart Thomas, KB1HQS; and more!

® and ; by Bruce Walker, N3JO; by Stuart Thomas, KB1HQS; and more! Meet ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR and CEO Howard Michel, WB2ITX.

DXCC and ARRL Award Card Checking.

Visit the ARRL Southeastern Division booth and relax in our hospitality area. Meet ARRL Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, and many Field Organization volunteers.

Keep up with the Convention throughout the event via photos on Facebook.