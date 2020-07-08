The Newington, Connecticut, US Post Office, which serves ARRL Headquarters, is without power, so ARRL is receiving little or no mail, affecting the receipt of amateur radio exam session paperwork as well as other mail and parcels. The outage is a result from damage due to Tropical Storm Isaias. In addition, the FCC electronic batch filing system was down for about 24 hours and did not process any license applications — amateur or commercial — during that period. The FCC batch-file system now appears to be operating normally.