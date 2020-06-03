You can make contacts through amateur radio satellites, and even with the International Space Station, using equipment you probably own right now! All it takes is the right information, which you’ll find in ARRL’s new book Amateur Radio Satellites for Beginners.

Dozens of spacecraft are in orbit just waiting for your signals, and more are being launched every year. This book is your guide to a whole new world of operating enjoyment. Inside you will be able to locate satellites and determine when they will be available in orbit, gain tips for building your own “satellite station, find a simple step-by-step guide to making your first contacts, and discover satellite antenna projects you can build at home.

“Even with just a dual-band FM transceiver and a mobile antenna, you can make contacts through an amateur satellite!” said ARRL author and QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY.

Building amateur radio satellites is difficult; communicating through amateur satellites is not. Amateur Radio Satellites for Beginners will introduce you to new experiences that you may have thought were out of your reach. Start reading and discover how easy it can be!

Amateur Radio Satellites for Beginners is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item no. 1304, ISBN: 978-1-62595-130-4), $22.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $19.95. Call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. It will also be available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.