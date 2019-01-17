The International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) Monitoring System (IARUMS) reports that an over-the-horizon (OTH) radar located on Cyprus has been active on 21.170 MHz, which is inside an exclusive Amateur Radio allocation. “The Sovereign Base areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia is a British Overseas Territory on the island of Cyprus,” IARUMS Coordinator Wolf Hadel, DK2OM, explained in the December IARUMS newsletter.

Reported on December 11, the radar was said to be using FM CW, 50 sweeps/second and 20 kHz wide, on 21.170 kHz.