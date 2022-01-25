Packet Radio Pioneer Brian Rogers, N1URO, of Unionville, Connecticut, died on January 4. An ARRL member, he was 58. Rogers was considered a core contributor to amateur packet radio dating to the 1990s. Licensed in 1995, he focused on classic packet and 802.11/high-speed protocols, developed the URONode packet radio software, and was an avid packet user and contributor to various software packages. Professionally, he was an IT consultant and the proprietor of Continuum Connecticut.