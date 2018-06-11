Key and paddle maker Palm Radio is going out of business, Dieter Engels, DJ6TE, announced on the company’s website. “For health reasons and after the passing of Brunhilde, DK7SN; Uli, DL2BAT, and Klaus, DL9SKE, I am not able to continue Palm Radio in its current form,” Engels wrote. “I will only deliver remaining stock,” and he invited inquiries via email.

Marshall Emm, N1FN, of Morse Express — a carrier of Palm Radio products — said that Engels “has been unwell for some time,” but added that Morse Express would continue to service them for as long as it can. Palm Radio products have been popular among portable operators.