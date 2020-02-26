The NEMO-1 WSPR buy buoy launched by AMSAT-Argentina (AMSAT-LU) on January 30 was retrieved 12 days later by a fishing vessel. The buoy transmitted WSPR on 14.095.6 MHz and APRS on VHF FM using the call sign LU7AA. The captain of the tuna vessel Juan Pablo II considered that the buoy was partially submerged, decided to retrieve it, and informed AMSAT-LU.

The NEMO-1 traveled another 8 days aboard the tuna vessel, arriving at Mar del Plata on February 19, where members of the Mar del Plata Radio Club were holding it until members of AMSAT-LU could recover it. The buoy will be reconditioned, and a new launch is planned, this time taking the buoy more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) offshore, so that it will navigate freely.