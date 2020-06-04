Past ARRL Atlantic Division Director Bernard E. “Bernie” Fuller, N3EFN, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, died on April 2. He was 86. Fuller moved into the Atlantic Division Director’s position in 2000, after the ARRL Board elected then-Atlantic Division Director Kay Craigie, WT3P (now N3KN), as a Vice President. He served as an ARRL Director until 2006.

A US Army veteran, Fuller retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Following his retirement, he taught languages at the former Alliance College.

Fuller was a member of the QRP Amateur Radio Club International and the Eastern Pennsylvania QRP Club. He belong to the Military Officers Association and was a certified National Rifle Association instructor. A member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, Fuller authored e-books on RVing and hunting and was the publisher of the Outdoors32News newsletter.