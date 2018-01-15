Past ARRL Great Lakes Division Director Jim Weaver, K8JE (ex-WA8COA), of Mason, Ohio, died on January 14. An ARRL Life Member, he was 82. Weaver served as ARRL Great Lakes Division Director for 11 years, from 2003 until 2014, and he was a regular presence at Hamvention® and ARRL EXPO and moderated the ARRL Forum.

During his time on The ARRL Board of Directors, Weaver served on the Administration and Finance, Programs and Services, and CEO Candidate Screening committees. Early in his years on the Board, Weaver was one of the initial members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Grassroots Lobbying.

Within the Ohio Section, Weaver served as an Official Observer from 1997, and as a Public Information Officer from 1996. For about 10 years in the 1970s and 1980s, he wrote a column on Amateur Radio and the public for the Cincinnati Enquirer, “Ham Call.” Until recently, he had served as an Official Emergency Station and an Official Relay station.

Weaver was active in disaster communication and worked closely with the Red Cross in Cincinnati. A long-time member of the Queen City Emergency Net, he was Communications Manager for the club in 1968, and later served as its President in 1976. He was also active in many other clubs in the Cincinnati area, including the Greater Cincinnati Amateur Radio Association. Weaver was an ARRL VEC Volunteer Examiner and a member of the ARRL A-1 Operators Club.

He held a MA in keyboard studies (organ) from College Conservatory of Music, served as a parish music director, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

At the Great Lakes Division Convention last October, Weaver was presented with the George S. Wilson III, W4OYI, Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition his selfless attitude, diversity of ham radio interests, and outstanding contributions to Amateur Radio.

Weaver announced his retirement from the ARRL Board on July 7, 2014. He was succeeded by Dale Williams, WA8EFK. The Great Lakes Division is made up of Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Arrangements are pending. — Thanks to Tom Delaney, W8WTD, and Steve Ewald, WV1X