Former ARRL Iowa Section Manager Bob McCaffrey, K0CY, of Boone, Iowa, died on September 2. An ARRL Life Member, he was 77.

McCaffrey served twice as Iowa Section Manager — first, from 1980 until 1986, and again from 2013 until 2019, after he declined to run for another term. He served in other Iowa ARRL Field Organization positions as well.

McCaffrey was licensed in 1955 as KN0EJZ. He taught entry-level Amateur Radio classes within adult education and served as a Volunteer Examiner. He was an AMSAT and Quarter Century Wireless Association member and an enthusiastic ARRL Field Day participant. He was a past president of the Des Moines Radio Amateur Association and of the Boone Amateur Radio Club.