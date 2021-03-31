Past ARRL San Diego Section Manager (SM) and Southwest Division Vice Director Tuck Miller, NF9T (ex-NZ6T), of Danville, Illinois, died on March 10. An ARRL Life Member, he was 67. Miller served as San Diego SM from 1998 until 2002, when he was elected as Southwestern Division Vice Director. He was re-elected as San Diego SM in 2006 and served briefly before having to resign for health reasons.

Miller was a barber, disc jockey (DJ), police officer, and firefighter, before settling into a job with San Diego Transit driving a trolley for 25 years. After retirement, he returned to Illinois.