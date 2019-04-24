The past DX editor of CQ Magazine, John Attaway, K4IIF, of Winter Haven, Florida, died on April 15. He was 88. He served at CQ Amateur Radio magazine for 20 years, and it was Attaway who conceived of a DX Hall of Fame, which was established in 1967 to recognize outstanding DXers. Professionally, Attaway pursued a career as a research chemist, focusing on the then-nascent field of flavor chemistry involved with the citrus industry in Florida, working to identify the chemicals and compounds that give citrus fruits their unique taste. He retired as the director of scientific research for the Florida Department of Citrus, and was inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame in 2001.