Reinaldo Leandro, (ex-YV5AMH, ex-HP1YV, and ex-YN1AM), a diplomat and active International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 volunteer, died on May 23. An ARRL Life Member, he was 79.

Leandro was elected in 1998 as Region 2 (the Americas) Vice President and served as Region 2 Secretary to fill a vacancy until 2001. He held that post again from 2004 – 2007, until he was elected IARU Region 2 President. After retiring from that role, he continued to serve IARU Region 2 as its Awards Manager.

He attended ITU World Radiocommunication Conferences in 2007, 2012, and 2015. The IARU Administrative Council honored him with the Michael J. Owen, VK3KI, Memorial Award in September 2019.

An active DXer, he participated in four DXpeditions to Aves Island (YV0) and two to the Åland Islands (OH0), as well as activating several Venezuelan islands for Islands On The Air (IOTA). He was on the DXCC Honor Roll (352/339).

Leandro held a degree in law. He spent 36 years in the Venezuelan foreign service, with posts in the US, Panama, Finland, Belgium, Argentina, and the Vatican, among others, before his retirement in 1999. — Thanks to IARU Region 2 and IARU Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ