Former International Amateur Radio Union Region 3 Director Sangat Singh, 9M2SS, of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, died on June 29. He was 86. Licensed in 1962, Singh served as an IARU Region 3 director in the 1990s, stepping down in 2000. In 2008, Singh served as an Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) volunteer and loaned his call sign for an ARISS contact between the National Planetarium in Malaysia and space tourist Richard Garriott, W5KWQ — the son of the first astronaut to use Amateur Radio from space, Owen Garriott, W5LFL. Educated in the UK, Singh had careers in textiles and in agriculture.