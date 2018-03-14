Past ARRL Louisiana Section Manager Jim Molan, KD5IGG, of Bunkie, Louisiana, died on March 8 after suffering a severe head injury in a fall. He was 84.

Molan had served as Louisiana SM from 2014 until 2016 and was a Louisiana Section Field Organization volunteer prior to that, having served as Assistant Section Manager, Assistant Section Emergency Coordinator, District Emergency Coordinator, and Emergency Coordinator.

Molan was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and later enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard, where he was a battalion tank leader.

Most of his career was spent at electric services company Cleco, initially as a radio technician before ultimately working as a microwave communications supervisor. He retired in 1994 after some 40 years of service. He was a Red Cross volunteer, and in 1997, Molan was named as the National American Red Cross Disaster Relief Volunteer of the Year.