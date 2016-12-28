Former Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) President William James “Bill” Gillis, VE1WG, of Moncton, New Brunswick, died December 26. He was 87. Gillis spent his career in the technical and management fields of the telecommunications industry.

He was a veteran radio amateur, having been licensed as VE1WG since 1946. He also held the call signs VE3WG and 5H3WB (Tanzania).

Gillis served as RAC president from 2002 to 2003, and during his term, he was a guest at ARRL Board of Directors meetings.

Gillis was RAC Director for the Maritimes Region and also served two terms as president of the Moncton Area Amateur Radio Club. He also belonged to the Montreal Amateur Radio Club and the Oakville Radio Club. In addition to Amateur Radio, he enjoyed the sport of curling.