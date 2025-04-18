Paul “Tad” Cook, K7RA, passed away on April 13, 2025.

For 36 years, Cook wrote the weekly W1AW Propagation Forecast Bulletin and the K7RA Solar Update for the ARRL Letter. He retired in January 2025, citing a recent ALS diagnosis and on March 8, Cook received the ARRL President’s Award presented to him by ARRL Northwestern Division Director Mark Tharp, KB7HDX.

Several weeks ago, Robin Amundson, WA7CPA, and Western Washington DX Club President Rob Fanfant, N7QT, sat down with Cook to talk about his life and amateur radio, and he shared several interesting stories. One of his fun ham experiences was road-tripping the western United States in a 5-speed stick-shift while making CW QSOs on his Drake TR-7 radio and logging on a legal pad, with Hamsticks for antennas on top of the car.

About 15 years ago, Tad discovered a dance subculture on Capitol Hill in Seattle, getting hooked on traditional blues dancing. He danced at the Capitol Hill Dance Underground and Waves, a Haitian restaurant. He danced with every woman featured on a Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) “All Things Considered” segment on blues dance, including the host. Tad also played guitar in Danny Eskanazi’s, K7SS, Lamar Harrington Band. Their 1975 single, Oom Cocka Mau Mau, is still available for sale. In addition, Tad worked as a roadie for one of the most iconic rock bands of that generation, Iron Butterfly.

Cook admitted he led a life of calculated risks fueled by a deep personal conviction and a desire to make the world a better place. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Watch for the full story in an upcoming issue of QST magazine.