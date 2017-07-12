Pearl Harbor Commemorative Special Events on the Air
Special event stations are on the air to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The Azalea Coast Amateur Radio club (NI4BK) is sponsoring a special event to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day from the Battleship North Carolina (BB-45) Memorial in Wilmington, North Carolina. Two stations will be on the air on voice, digital, and CW modes (SSB on or about 14.227 MHz; CW on or about 7.050 MHz. A special QSL is available.
The Amateur Radio Club of the National Electronics Museum (K3NEM) is sponsoring special event station W2W until December 10, 1300-2200 UTC each day, from Baltimore, Maryland, to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941. Frequencies are on or about 14.241, 14.041, 7.241, and 7.041 MHz. For a certificate and QSL, contact W2W Special Event Station, Box 1693, MS 4015, Baltimore, MD 21203.
The USS Midway (CV-41) Museum Ship will sponsor a special event for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 9, 1700-2359 UTC, from NI6IW in San Diego, California. Listen for NI6IW on or about 14.320 and 7.250 MHz SSB, 14.070 MHz PSK31, and D-STAR on REF001C. QSL to USS Midway CV-41 COMEDTRA, 910 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101.
Back