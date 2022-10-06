The winning article for the April 2022 QST Cover Plaque Award is "The Better Antenna: Cooper Versus Aluminum," by Pete Varounis, NL7XM.

[The QST staff hopes you enjoyed this "highly scientific" April Fool article.]

