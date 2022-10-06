ARRL

Pete Varounis, NL7XM, Wins the April 2022 QST Cover Plaque Award

06/10/2022

The winning article for the April 2022 QST Cover Plaque Award is "The Better Antenna: Cooper Versus Aluminum," by Pete Varounis, NL7XM.

[The QST staff hopes you enjoyed this "highly scientific" April Fool article.]

The QST Cover Plaque Award - given to the author or authors of the most popular article in each issue - is determined by a vote of ARRL members on the QST Cover Plaque Poll web page. Cast a ballot for your favorite article today!



