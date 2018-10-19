The National Headquarters of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) and the Philippine Amateur Radio Association (PARA) joined forces to prepare early for the 61st Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) and the 22nd Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI), October 19 – 21. BSP Vice President for Luzon Vice Governor Nas Ona, DU1ON, and PARA COO Roberto Vicencio, DU1VHY, have been pushing for a robust Philippine presence during the joint events.

“This year’s JOTA/JOTI will not only be done via the traditional RF, but also with the use of the new digital modes C4FM, D-STAR, DMR, and possible demonstration of JS8Call,” Vicencio said. JS8Call (formerly FT8Call) is a derivative of WSJT-X, restructured for keyboard-to-keyboard messaging. It is neither supported nor endorsed by the WSJT-X development group. Vicencio said technological advances and growth in Amateur Radio in the Philippines could make this a break-out year for JOTA-JOTI there.

“With over a million participants, the Philippine Scouts are looking forward to [contacting] the Scouts of the world,” he said.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,100 islands, is in an area commonly hit by severe weather and natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and flooding. “Amateur Radio has proven itself to be an excellent method in sustaining communications, even in the severest of disasters,” Vicencio pointed out. “Amateur Radio-licensed scouts have operated with disaster teams during the most recent typhoon and the monsoon season, providing invaluable, timely, and actionable information.”

An opening ceremony for JOTA-JOTI will take place on October 20 at the Philippine International Convention Center, where the Asia Pacific Region Scouting Conference is being held, with participation from World Scouting Organization Movement officers.