The long-planned Pitcairn Island VP6R DXpedition is set to get under way by October 18. Thirteen team members will be arriving by ship on the South Pacific island on October 17. All of the team’s cargo is already at the operating site.

“We will work hard that first day to get as many antennas up as possible to get on the air by the end of the day, Thursday, October 17,” the VP6R team announced on its website. “We must QRT by November 2 to make it back to Mangareva to catch the weekly flight again.”

The DXpedition is going forward without one of its prominent organizers, Ralph Fedor, K0IR. “I experienced a sudden and relatively severe, acute illness and was hospitalized for a number of days,” Fedor announced last week. “I am recovering at home, but the risk of compromising the DXpedition to Pitcairn Island is too great for me to make the trip with the team.” Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, will assume Fedor’s leadership responsibilities.

“We are going to work extra hard as a team to make Ralph proud of us, as he has all but invested the last 2 years of his life into this project,” Johnson said. “The team members are very disappointed that Ralph, K0IR, is unable to go with us.”

The Pitcairn Island DXpedition team will launch a full- scale multi-multi effort in the CQ World Wide DX SSB Contest, October 26 – 27, offering Zone 32 and the first-ever VP6 multiplier in this event.

Visit the DXpedition’s “How to Work VP6R” page for information on bands and modes.

The VP6R DXpediton website also includes information on its pilots, who will help the team to optimize its band/modes and propagation paths. The website also includes operating frequencies and modes. Operators include JR4OZR, W6IZT, N6HC, K9NW, EA3HSO, K9CT, W0GJ, EY8MM, K0PC, W8HC, N4GRN, SM5AQD, and W0VTT.