The VP6R DXpedition to Pitcairn Island shut down at 1800 UTC on November 1, reporting 82,700 contacts. They reported excellent weather for the teardown and got everything packed and aboard the Braveheart, which is taking them to Mangareva. According to their update, the oldest resident of Pitcairn Island died on November 1, and the VP6R team attended the funeral the next day. The individual was buried next to Tom Christian, VP6TC, who gave many radio amateurs their first Pitcairn contacts.

During their stay on the island, VP6R team members helped two local radio amateurs to get on the air — Meralda Warren, VP6MW, and Mike Warren, VP6AZ.

The entire VP6R log will be posted to Logbook of The World (LoTW), and stations may QSL via K9CT.

“On behalf of the team, our off-island support members, and our sponsors, may I say thank you to our DX audience for your interest, support, and of course, the QSOs,” Ralph Fedor, K0IR, said. “To the kids at the Dorothy Grant Elementary School, thank you for taking part in this great adventure with us through ham radio. You brightened our path.”

The DXpedition reported high spirits, big pileups, and good propagation, giving out “many all-time new ones” during its stay. “We had fun with this,” Fedor said. “We hope you did too.”

VP6R operated from two sites on the island. During their stay, the team took part in the CQ World Wide DX Contest (SSB). A DXpedition veteran, Fedor had to pull out of the Pitcairn Island trip due to health issues, but maintained a support role.