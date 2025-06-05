ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announces that the free ARRL Events app for 2025 Dayton Hamvention® is live. Hamvention is the world's largest annual gathering of radio amateurs, and will be held May 16 – 18 in Xenia, Ohio. There is a lot to do and see. Use the ARRL Events app to make sure you don’t miss a beat, and plan out your visit now.

The app includes Hamvention’s full program, so you can browse and schedule forums, preview the extensive list of exhibitors, and find affiliated events. During the event, attendees can use other app features to follow the hourly prize drawings populated by the Dayton Hamvention Prize Committee and browse building and site maps.

Those going are also encouraged to tap on the MyProfile icon in the app to add their name and call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other Hamvention guests. The MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon – instantly connecting shared contact information with other hams at the event.

The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices. You may also access the web browser version, which is optimized for nearly any browser or other type of mobile device.

Download the app here: www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl (or use the web version).

Tickets and information for Dayton Hamvention are available at hamvention.org.

Learn more about ARRL’s participation at 2025 Dayton Hamvention at www.arrl.org/expo.