A solar flare from massive solar region 2786 at 1311 UTC on Sunday, November, 29, was the most powerful solar flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) so far during the new Solar Cycle 25.

The sun’s activity is now rapidly increasing after a slow increase in activity this year following solar minimum a year ago.

While the flare and CME, which erupted from just behind the southeast solar limb, was not Earth directed, the shock enhancement/glancing blow from the CME may cause disruption to active geomagnetic conditions November 30 – December 2 (10%, 35%, and 35%, respectively, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center). There is a chance for additional M-class solar flares through December 2, and a slight chance for much stronger X-class flares.

The WSA-Enlil model shows the November 29 solar flare and associated CME. Earth is the yellow dot. — Thanks to Frank Donovan, W3LPL