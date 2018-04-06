Acting on a recommendation from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Donald Trump has nominated FCC Enforcement Bureau Assistant Chief Geoffrey Starks to fill the Commission’s sole open seat. If confirmed by the US Senate, Starks would fill the seat vacated by Mignon Clyburn. Both are Democrats. Republican nominees have a 3-2 advantage on the FCC, which is headed by Chairman Ajit Pai. Starks’ term would end in 2022. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel is the other Democrat on the FCC.

An attorney who holds degrees from Harvard University and Yale Law School, Starks has worked in government for most of his career and joined the FCC staff in late 2015. Before taking his current job in the Enforcement Bureau, Starks worked for the Justice Department.

Rosenworcel congratulated Starks on his nomination and said he would be “a welcome additin” to the Commission. “I look forward to working with him to advance the public interest and ensure that everyone has access to modern communications and a fair shot at 21st-century success,” she said. “In the meantime, I wish him a speedy confirmation.”

Clyburn called Starks “a sharp communications attorney committed to public service.”

Republican Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said of Starks, “I know he will bring a new voice to important debates before the Commission. I look forward to getting to know him and working beside him in this new capacity, pending consideration of the nomination by the US Senate.”