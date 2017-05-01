President Barack Obama has renominated FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, for a new term. She joined the FCC in 2012. Her renomination last fall failed to gain Senate approval before adjournment, and it had been thought that Rosenworcel would depart the Commission by the end of 2016.

With FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler stepping down on January 20, the FCC will be left with two Republicans — Ajit Pai and Michael O’Rielly — and, unless Rosenworcel is confirmed, one Democrat — Mignon Clyburn, whose term ends in mid-2017. The FCC can have up to five commissioners, and no more than three may belong to the same political party.

Wheeler applauded Rosenworcel’s reappointment and said he hoped Congress would “act quickly to confirm her nomination.” With President Obama leaving office in 2 weeks, however, the Rosenworcel nomination is expected to draw opposition from Republican leaders.