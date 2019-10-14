A preview of the more than 230 items going on the block this week in the 14th annual ARRL Online Auction is now open. Bidding begins on Thursday, October 17, at 10 AM EST (1400 UTC), and the auction will continue through Thursday, October 24, closing at 10 PM EST (Friday, October 25, at 0200 UTC).

The 2019 auction includes lab-tested QST “Product Review” gear, vintage books, used equipment, and one-of-a-kind items. Among book offerings in the auction are the “sold out” 2019 Handbook Boxed Set, a special defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook from 1942, and a 1949 ARRL Antenna Book. Proceeds from the annual Online Auction benefit ARRL education programs.

Bidders must register (your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site). If you have registered for a previous ARRL Online Auction, you may use the same log-in information this year.