Starting sometime Wednesday evening, March 5th, mass e-mailings sent from ARRL Headquarters have been refused by e-mail servers at Yahoo. This means that recipients with yahoo.com or aol.com addresses have not been receiving the ARRL Letter, DX News, the Section Manager newsletter, renewal notices, and ARRL marketing offers.

Individual e-mail communications with ARRL Headquarters have not been affected.

This issue coincided with an upgrade to the Headquarters internet service, which necessitated a change in IP addresses of the servers. The Headquarters Information Technology department is aware of the problem and is working with Yahoo and AOL to resolve this issue.