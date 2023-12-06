With 2023 Field Day fast approaching, many amateur radio operators are busy scouting their locations and getting their equipment ready for the big event.



State Sections and individual clubs are also working on publicizing Field Day and obtaining proclamations from local and state governments. It's a great way to help get clubs noticed and to draw attention to amateur radio.



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation naming June 24 - 25 2023, as Amateur Radio Operators' Appreciation Days.



In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation making June 24 - 25 2023, Amateur Radio Field Days, while Assistant Section Manager of the ARRL Kansas Section Kenneth A. Kopp, AKØA, and others stood at her side.



Many other states, such as Illinois and Virginia, have issued proclamations, and more are pending. See the proclamations, as ARRL receives them, at this link. It's not too late to request a proclamation or resolution.



The ARRL 2023 Field Day Overview is a great place to start and has information on every aspect of getting ready for Field Day. Visit the ARRL Field Day web page for all of the event's rules and regulations. The information is also available in Spanish at: Reglas del Día de Campo de la ARRL 2023.



ARRL will host a livestream on YouTube and other social media platforms during Field Day. The social media team will be sharing images and photos posted with the hashtag #ARRLFD. Remember to post content with the hashtag for a chance to be featured and help spread the message of the event. Also, tag us! Find our social media channels on this page.