As of August 2, Brian Lloyd, WB6RQN, and Spirit, his Mooney M20K 231, are back in the continental US, with just a little more time in the air needed to complete his Amelia Earhart commemorative round-the-world flight. He arrived on July 31 in Oakland, California, after a long flight leg from Hawaii and visited with friends in Cameron Park, where he once lived.

Lloyd has been active on the air during his entire adventure, which was funded by The Classic Aircraft Aviation Museum and through other donations. He has been retracing the route the famous aviator never finished in 1937, and his schedule now calls for completing his circumnavigation on August 5 at his home airfield — Kestrel Airpark in Texas. Lloyd will stop over first in Atchinson, Kansas.