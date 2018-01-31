A new on-the-air team is taking the reins at Z60A, as “Project Goodwill Kosovo” moves into its second week, with only 2 weeks to go until the actual 10th anniversary of Kosovo’s independence. Hams from 10 countries will take part in the Project’s current phase. Z60A has been on the air since January 21, steadily winnowing down demand for Kosovo as a DXCC entity; the republic jumped to the top of Club Log’s DXCC Most Wanted List after attaining DXCC status, putting it ahead of North Korea and Bouvet Island.

The Z60A operators are operating split, UP/DN from their transmit frequency. Pay attention to operators’ instructions.

A recent reception celebrated Kosovo’s new DXCC status, with remarks by IARU member society SHRAK President Vjollca Belegu Caka, Z61VB; the Chair of Kosovo’s telecommunications regulator (ARKEP) Kreshnik Gashi, ARRL Honorary Vice President Jim Fenstermaker, K9JF; IARU Region 1 Secretary Hans Blondeel Timmerman, PB2T, and Project Goodwill Kosovo Coordinator Martti Laine, OH2BH.

During the celebration, some 40,000 contacts have been logged so far at Z60A, with operators focusing on Asia and North America. A LoTW upload and early QSL card are under consideration.

Fenstermaker said this week that noise continues to be an issue. He’s flying back to the US later this week so he can add Z60A to his own DXCC tally.