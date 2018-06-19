R. Robert “Kappy” Kaplan, WA4WTG, of Dania Beach, Florida, who served as the QSL manager for more than 100 DX stations and DX operations over many years, died on June 16. An ARRL member, he was 93. His QSL clients included a long list of individual stations in Israel and a number of Caribbean operations by US radio amateurs.

In addition to Amateur Radio, he enjoyed hand carving Kachina Dolls, many of which he donated to schools, where he would talk about Native American history and traditions. He also was an avid stamp collector, a hobby that folded in nicely with his QSL manager activity, and he shared stamps he received with youngsters to interest them in stamp collecting.

Kaplan was a World War II veteran of the US Navy who served on the USS Leonard Wood in the Pacific as a radio operator. He was a member of the South Florida DX Association. During his working years, Kaplan represented a major lingerie manufacturer.

Kaplan was interred with full military honors at the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery in Delray Beach. — Thanks to Pete Rimmel, N8PR