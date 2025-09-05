2025 ARRL Field Day will be here before you know it! We’re just 7 weeks away from ham radio’s biggest event, held each year on the 4th full weekend of June (28 – 29 for 2025). The theme of “Radio Connects” highlights the many ways amateur radio makes connections.

As radio amateurs, we know the excitement of the weekend: it's part get-together, part emergency communications exercise, part operating event. It is also amateur radio’s time to shine and welcome the public to learn about and experience this wonderful hobby.

A major aspect of any successful ARRL Field Day operation is the publicity and outreach: How can the public learn about the event if they don’t know it is happening? The ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Committee recently held a publicity workshop for public information volunteers. One of the tools presented is the 2025 ARRL Field Day Poster. It can be posted around your area (think libraries, bulletin boards, community centers, etc.) with your event information filled in on it.

The 11x17” poster is available as a free download [PDF] or available for purchase in packs of 25 from the ARRL Store. It tells the story of amateur radio as fun hobby, resource for public service, and tool for inspiring the next generation of technical leaders by providing a hands-on sandbox where students gain experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX, says now is a great time to plaster the posters around your community. “The summer tends to be a busy time with weddings, travel, and other activities. Get your club’s ARRL Field Day activities in front of people now with the posters so they can plan to be there.”

Check out all the resources for ARRL Field Day at www.arrl.org/FieldDay.