Spaceweather.com reports that sunspot 3981 has produced more than 20

M-class solar flares, including two that almost reached category X.



The activity is likely to continue today. The sunspot retains a

delta-class magnetic field that harbors energy for frequent

explosions.



The current solar forecast calls for there to be no G1 (Minor) or

greater geomagnetic storms. A potential glancing blow is possible

on February 7 and 8.



Solar radiation - as observed by NOAA GOES-18 over the past 24 hours

- was below the S-scale storm level thresholds. (The S-scale is

used to indicate the severity of energetic particles emitted from

the Sun.) The scale ranges from S1 (minor) to S5 (extreme).



There is a chance for S1 (Minor) or greater solar radiation storms

due to the complex cluster of sunspot groups in the Northwest

Quadrant of the Sun.



Radio Blackouts are expected through February 8, with a chance for

R3 (Strong) events due to several magnetically complex sunspot

groups.



There is a chance for S1 (Minor) or greater solar radiation storms

through February 9 as the complex cluster of sunspot regions in the

north continues to rotate closer to the western limb.



The geomagnetic field activity is expected to be unsettled to active

levels on February 10 to 19.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, February 6, 2025, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The current 11-year solar cycle beautifully shows how little we

still know about the universe we live in. Including the Sun, which

is a relatively very stable star (otherwise we wouldn't be here).

Each 'eleven year' cycle is different from all the previous ones,

and all previous attempts to predict the next one have always

failed. Better said - some of them have proven to be valid. But only

some.



"The current developments do not appear to be complex. Coronal holes

11 and 12 were followed by the somewhat surprisingly active regions

of AR3976 - 3971, where eruptive activity rose and fell irregularly.

Occasionally including CMEs, which although they mostly did not hit

the Earth, sometimes partially did.



"The ionospheric shortwave propagation conditions were therefore

mostly above average, but at the same time very variable. There was

no way to accurately predict their course, even if only for the next

24 hours. On the other hand, there was no major disturbance that

would have made them significantly worse. There is only one thing to

say about the future development: it will be relatively easy to

predict at first sight. But only at first sight, the reality will

probably be more different than usual."



The predicted Planetary A index for the period February 9 to 14 is

5, 10, 15, 15, 20, and 10. The predicted largest Kp index is 2, 3,

3, 4, 5, and 3. Predicted 10.7 cm flux is 200, 200, 195, 195, 195,

and 190.

