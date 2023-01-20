The World Radiosport Team Championship Sanctioning Committee (WRTC-SC) is accepting proposals for hosting the 2026 WRTC event. The World Radiosport Team Championship is an on-site amateur radio competition, usually held every 4 years.



Previous WRTCs have been held in Seattle, San Francisco, Slovenia, Finland, Brazil, Russia, Boston, and Germany. WRTC 2022, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be held in Bologna, Italy, in July 2023.



Teams of two operators representing a geographical region of the world come to the host site to compete using similar antennas and locations, overseen by on-site referees. The WRTC competition has typically been held as a contest-within-a-contest coincident with the IARU HF World Championship to capitalize on the high activity of a popular world-wide operating event.



Groups interested in hosting WRTC 2026 should submit a Letter of Intent, with a summary proposal no later than March 31, 2023, to the Chairman of the WRTC Sanctioning Committee, Tine Brajnik, S50A, via email to tine.brajnik@gmail.com.