That includes yourself! Late June holds the Summer Solstice, and in North America where Field Day takes place, that means a higher likelihood of long, hot, summer days. If it’s not everyday you’re working in the heat, you especially need to take care of yourself.

Dr. Carol Milazzo, M.D., KP4MD, is the Section Manager of the ARRL Sacramento Valley Section. She’s also a practicing physician. She knows the danger of heat-related illness and shared some tips with members of her section ahead of Field Day:

• Wear light colored, loose clothes that block the light. Use sunscreen of at least SPF 15.

• Wear a wide brim hat to protect the neck, forehead, ears, eyes, nose and scalp.

• Limit direct sunlight exposure between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun's UV rays are strongest.

• Drink lots of water or sports drinks, about 1 cup every 15 minutes.

• Avoid alcohol, caffeinated beverages, or heavy meals — these adversely affect your tolerance to heat.

• Rest regularly in the shade or a cool place.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses. Monitor yourself and others for symptoms such as headache, light-headedness, dizziness or fainting, weakness, moist skin, muscle cramps, and mood changes such as irritability or confusion. Persons at greater risk from heat illness include young children, the elderly, persons with heavy build, and those with certain medications and medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes.

ARRL wants you to have a good time and stay safe during the event.