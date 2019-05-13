The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has declared Tuesday, May 14, as “Radio Amateur Day,” recognizing ham radio’s “mission of transcendental service for the safeguard of life and property of the people.” The proclamation, issued over the signature of Lieutenant Governor Luis Rivera Marin, notes that some 4,000 radio amateurs live in Puerto Rico.

“Especially during the emergencies by the passing of Hurricane Irma early September 2017, the radio amateurs were helping with communications on the air with various emergency agencies and the community in general when all the communications systems on the island failed,” the proclamation recounts. “This commemoration provides the opportunity to exalt the valuable service of the radio amateurs of Puerto Rico and their contribution to the development and evolution of this important means of communication in our society”