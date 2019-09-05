Twenty members of the Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) will activate the historic NSS call sign during theArmed Forces Day Crossband Test on Saturday, May 11. For more than 50 years, military and amateur stations have taken part in this exercise, during which military stations will transmit on military frequencies and listen for radio amateurs on adjacent Amateur Radio bands.

NSS operation will be from the location of the former US Navy High Power Radio at Greenbury Point in Annapolis. Visitors are welcome.

NSS began operation in 1918 on VLF, using a pair of Federal Telegraph Company 500 kW Poulson arc transmitters and four 600-foot towers. Not long afterward, NSS shifted to HF, where operation continued until 1976. NSS was dismantled in 1999, but three of the 600-foot towers remain. A commemorative NSS QSL is available via K3LU. — Thanks to The Daily DX via Frank Donovan, W3LPL