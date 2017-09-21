The Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA) has honored centenarian and ARRL member William (Bill) Orr, W8NPU, of Columbus, Ohio, with its 80th Anniversary Award. QCWA member Don Fuhr, K8KSM, presented Orr with the framed award certificate. Orr has been licensed for 82 years. While he is no relation to the Bill Orr, W6SAI, his story nonetheless is an interesting one.

According to the QCWA, Orr earned his commercial 2nd class radiotelephone license at age 18 in 1935 and began a lengthy career in radio and television broadcast engineering. On the basis of his success in obtaining the 2nd class commercial ticket, he also was granted a Class A Amateur Radio license. Orr previously held WA6NKM. The QCWA award presentation took place at Orr’s home, which he shares with his wife, Mary. — Thanks to Ken Oelke, VE6AFO/QCWA