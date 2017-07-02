The Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA) Board of Directors has announced a 70th anniversary charity cruise this fall. The 11-day cruise, aboard the MS Koningsdam, will set sail on October 18 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with ports of call in Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Barbados, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, the US Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas.

White Travel is handling reservations. Contact by e-mail, phone (800) 547-4790, or fax (860) 236-6177. Holland America Line has given QCWA permission to use Amateur Radio on the ship; the QCWA call sign W2MM will be active. — Thanks to QCWA President Ken Oelke, VE6AFO