Registration is open for Four Days in May (FDIM), the QRP Amateur Radio Club International (QRP ARCI) annual convention held in conjunction with Hamvention. The hosting Holiday Inn in Fairborn, Ohio, has sold out, but other accommodations are available in the vicinity.

The event features a day of seminars (including a free kit), Buildathon, vendors’ night, evening lecture, pizza night, QRP club night, homebrew competitions, games, music, raffles, door prizes, QRP Hall of Fame induction, and a banquet. Program details are available and being updated on the QRP ARCI website.

Contact FDIM for more information.