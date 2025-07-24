This obituary has been written by and provided to ARRL by The Daily DX.

With deep respect and gratitude, the amateur radio community commemorates the life of Joseph L. Arcure, Jr., known worldwide by his callsign, W3HNK. Born on Christmas Day, 1933, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Joe’s life was as vibrant and far-reaching as the radio waves he cherished. He leaves behind a legacy defined by devotion, generosity, and an unwavering spirit of service.

Joe’s fascination with radio began during a period of convalescence after a medical discharge from the National Guard. Encouraged by his father, Joe embarked on a path of radio repair, unwittingly setting the stage for a lifelong passion. Building a superheterodyne receiver, he was first introduced to the magic of amateur radio when he tuned in W3 Queen Victor Queen—sparking a journey that would connect him to countless voices and hearts around the globe.

Licensed in 1956 as WN3HNK, Joe’s first station operated on a modest 40-meter folded dipole. Driven by curiosity and tenacity, he soon upgraded his license in New York City — a process that became legendary in family lore thanks to a broken pencil and Esther, his steadfast wife and greatest supporter.

An avid DXer, Joe was struck by the “DX bug” in 1957, pursuing contacts with distant stations on CW, AM, and later SSB. His passion for connecting with the world reached a new milestone in August 1963, when a QSL confirmation request from Southern Rhodesia introduced him to the role of QSL manager. From that moment onward, Joe became the QSL manager for hundreds of DX stations, never turning anyone away and often funding QSL cards himself. His meticulous management, warm correspondence, and tireless commitment made him the most recognized QSL manager in the world.

Joe’s mailroom became a miniature United Nations, filled with letters, stamps, and QSL cards from every corner of the Earth. He delighted in both the administrative and human sides of the hobby, fostering connections that transcended borders and languages. Inducted into the CQ DX Hall of Fame in 1979, Joe’s reputation for integrity and friendship was as enduring as his presence on the airwaves.

Beyond managing QSLs, Joe explored the world as an operator, participating in DXpeditions to Sint Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. His love for CW, especially on 15 meters, reflected nostalgia for his early days as a novice and his reverence for the golden age of radio.

Joe confirmed 337 current DXCC countries (363 all-time), and while a few rare ones eluded him, his pursuit of excellence and community spirit never waned. He was also known for helping fellow collectors and for sharing his collection of stamps and stories with friends old and new.

Joe’s generosity extended far beyond QSL cards; he embodied the very best of amateur radio—selflessness, mentorship, and camaraderie. He made no profit from his service, reinvesting every donation into furthering the exchange of QSLs and the joy of the hobby.

To all who knew him, whether through a cherished QSL card, a voice on the air, or a story told at a club meeting, Joe Arcure was more than “the ultimate QSL manager.” He was a beacon of kindness, a trusted friend, and a devoted steward of amateur radio’s highest ideals.

His legacy endures in every confirmation, every new contact, and every operator inspired by his example. The pileups will never be the same without him. 73, Joe — your signal remains strong in our hearts.

