The 5th QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo is September 17 - 18, 2022. The fully-interactive and full-featured virtual ham radio convention will provide great interactive presentations, new content, and excellent networking opportunities including 50+ amateur radio presentations on a wide variety of subjects.



Check out the full list of Presentations and get the downloadable schedule.



For the first time, anyone can share their latest ham radio project, technology, operating mode, DXpedition, or history in the new Project Gallery. Submit your presentation article, video, or slideshow at Project Gallery Submission.



Meet with ARRL representatives and other exhibitors in state-of-the-art video lounges. Visit the ARRL booth to meet over live video with ARRL staff and get your specific questions answered. Other exhibitors will answer product questions, provide technical training, etc.



Tickets are only $10 and grant full access to the Expo weekend, presentations, Project Gallery, and Exhibitor video lounges as well as the 30-day post-Expo on-demand period where all presentations and resources are available.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.qsotodayhamexpo.com.



-- ARRL is a QSO Today Expo Partner.