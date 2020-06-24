QSO Today podcast host Eric Guth, 4Z1UG/WA6IGR, has announced that the first QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 8 – 9. Attendance is free to all, registration is open, and there are early bird prizes for registering now.

Built on a live, virtual reality platform used by Fortune 500 companies and major universities, the ARRL-sanctioned hamfest will feature a lineup of well-known speakers. Guth and his team, including George Zafiropoulos, KJ6VU, have assembled more than 50 of the best ham radio mentors in multiple tracks to address this conference from the virtual Expo’s auditorium.

Presenters will include Ward Silver, N0AX, on grounding and bonding; Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, on DXpeditions, and John Portune, W6NBC, on building slot antennas for antenna-restricted locations. Demonstrations of new amateur radio gear will be presented, and attendees can speak with exhibitors via video/audio or chat, as well as interact with others online.

“This platform simulates a full convention experience, with an exhibit hall and exhibit booths staffed by live attendants, speaker auditorium, lobby, and lounges,” the announcement said. Guth, an ARRL member, decided to go forward with the virtual event after many in-person ham radio conventions were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ARRL will be among the exhibitors filling the virtual exhibit hall.

Attendees will be able to share ideas and network with each other via the virtual platform. Following the 48-hour live event, audio/video from presentations and resources published by exhibitors will remain available to registrants on demand for 30 days.