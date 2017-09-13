QST has announced the winners of its 2017 Antenna Design Competition. Following a solicitation for entries earlier this year. members submitted nearly 100 antenna designs in three categories: 160 Meters and Lower Frequencies, 80 Through 10 Meters, and 6 Meters and Higher Frequencies.

Winners will receive certificates and cash prizes. The winning designs are also eligible for publication in QST and other ARRL media.

160 Meters and Lower Frequencies

First Prize: Theodore P. Algren, KA6W, “A Linear-Loaded Low-Angle Radiating Delta Loop for 160.”

Second Prize: Joseph H. Reisert Jr, W1JR, “160 Meter Unipole Implementation.”

Third Prize: Dave Ahlgren, K1BUK, “A Super Slinky Antenna for Topband”

80 Through 10 Meters

First Prize: Alan Christman, K3LC, and Joseph Johnson, K3RR, “A Three-Element Reversible 80-Meter Vertical Moxon Yagi.”

Second Prize: Jacek Pawlowski, SP3L, “Cat's Whiskers — A Broadband Multi-Loop Antenna.”

Third Prize: Herb Allred, N4HA, “A 20 Meter Two-Element Wire ‘IV’ Beam.”

6 Meters and Higher Frequencies

First Prize: John Portune, W6NBC, “A Low Profile 2-Meter Mobile Antenna.”

Second Prize: David P. Finell, N7LRY, “A 2-Meter Quadrifilar Helix Antenna.”

Third Prize: Paul J Kiesel, K7CW, “A 16-Element 6-Meter Collinear Array”

Honorable Mentions

The judges also selected several entries for Honorable Mentions. While these individuals will not receive prizes or certificates, their designs will be eligible for publication in QST.

80 Through 10 Meters

Donald P. Crosby, W1EJM, “A Mechanically Adjustable Flagpole Inverted L.”

Roger Posthumus, WB2YQA, “An 80-10 Meter Vertical with Inductive Isolation.”

Richard Kiefer, K0DK, “A 40 Meter Rotatable Dipole on a 24 Foot, 20 Meter Yagi Boom.”

Bernard Wehrli, HB9ALH, “An Optimum Height Inverted V for 20, 15 and 10 Meters.”

Andrew Siegel, N2CN, “A Two-Element 40-Meter Wire Yagi.”

Robert Perkins, W0JEE, and Bud Hammers, W5RPU, “A 1,200-foot Horizontal Loop Antenna for MF through HF.”

6 Meters and Higher Frequencies

Scott. McCann, W3MEO, “A Portable Two-Element 6-Meter Yagi.”

Yasuhiro Kawai, JH1KOJ, “Half Vivaldi; A Wide-Band Exponential Antenna.”

Axel H. Lehmann, DG3AL, “Compact Light-Weight Moxon Array for 2 Meters and 70 Centimeters.”

Hans E. Heyn, KB9MFQ, “A Horizontally Polarized 6-Meter Squalo for SSB.”